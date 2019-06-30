Mick Schumacher to drive father's F2004 at Hockenheim

Mick Schumacher will revive a bit of his family's history at the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim next month when he drives his father's title-winning Ferrari F2004.

The Prema Formula 2 racer, who is also a member of Ferrari's Driver Academy, will demo the F2004 on the Saturday before qualifying and again on Sunday, before the start of the German Grand Prix.

"I think it's mega driving this car in Hockenheim," said Mick Schumacher who also drove his father's 1994 Benetton at Spa in 2017.

"The last time I was on this track was when I celebrated my Formula 3 championship title, and now I'll be able to drive one of the strongest cars in Formula 1 history there - a big grin creeps into my face.

"All motorsport crazy people can look forward to a very special and wonderfully loud moment."

Michael Schumacher conquered his seventh and final F1 world championship at the wheel of the Rory Byrne, Ross Brawn and Aldo Costa-designed machine.

But the German ace also enjoyed four Grand Prix wins at Hockenheim: in 1995 with Benetton and in 2002, 2004 and 2006 with Ferrari.

"It will be an emotional moment seeing Mick at the wheel of a car linked to so many great memories," said Formula One managing director Ross Brawn.

"The F2004 was a fantastic car which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period."

