Sainz and Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid

Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will both have their work cut out for them on Sunday as both Ferrari-powered drivers will start their French Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

On Friday, the Scuderia had guaranteed Sainz a ten-place grid drop when it added a new control electronics to the Spaniard's list of engine elements.

But on Saturday, Ferrari unsurprisingly added a fresh ICE, turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H to Sainz's inventory, with the additional elements yielding a back row start on Sunday.

The British Grand Prix winner is bracing for a busy and difficult race at Paul Ricard as he'll be chasing from behind.

"I need to find ways to overtake and the best medicine for that is to just be a bit quicker come Sunday than what we are," he said.

"Let's see when everyone is running the engines modes flat out if we if we have the top speed to overtake. I hope we do, because I need to make up a lot of places."

Sainz's demotion could slightly benefit Mercedes' drivers in qualifying, as the Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have one less rival to contend with.

Magnussen's grid demotion was unexpected and unfortunate for the Dane whose strong performance on Friday had left him and his team with the prospect of making the top-ten shootout in qualifying.

Instead, Haas and engine supplier Ferrari have opted to fit Magnussen's VF-22 with a new ICE, turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H, as well as with a fresh exhaust system.

The FIA's information bulletin also revealed that Charles Leclerc had received a seventh exhaust system, with eight such components authorized by the regulations.

